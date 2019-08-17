Comparison of Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and OFS Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Futu Holdings Limited and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Futu Holdings Limited and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, OFS Capital Corporation’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 6.67%.

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while OFS Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.