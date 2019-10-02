Comparison of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Both Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 1.47 164.49M 1.39 12.27 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 13 0.00 1.32M 0.63 24.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulton Financial Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulton Financial Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 1,021,677,018.63% 9.2% 1% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 9,895,052.47% 3.6% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares and 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation was more bullish than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Fulton Financial Corporation beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.