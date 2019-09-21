Comparison of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.27 N/A 1.39 12.27 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.65 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Amalgamated Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fulton Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than Amalgamated Bank, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fulton Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amalgamated Bank 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amalgamated Bank has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 28.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has 9.82% stronger performance while Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Amalgamated Bank beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.