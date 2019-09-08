Comparison of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.46 N/A -0.31 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 6.02 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9%

Liquidity

Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytosorbents Corporation are 3.7 and 3.5 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytosorbents Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cytosorbents Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus price target and a 265.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.9% and 26.2%. About 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Cytosorbents Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.