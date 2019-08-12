Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.7%. Insiders held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.