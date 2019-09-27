Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

This is a contrast between Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.48 15.15M -3.20 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 5 1.71 29.20M 0.64 8.80

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 145,254,074.78% 0% 0% Kamada Ltd. 543,761,638.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kamada Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 212.09% at a $24 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 27.75% are Kamada Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kamada Ltd.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.