Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 137.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.06% respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.