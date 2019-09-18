Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 402.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 157.23% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.67, with potential upside of 146.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.