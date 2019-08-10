Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is a contrast between Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.