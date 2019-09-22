Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 176.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 36.80% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.81%. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors argenx SE beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.