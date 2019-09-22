Comparison of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 176.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 36.80% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.81%. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.