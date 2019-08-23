Comparison of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Both FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy Inc. 2 0.80 N/A -10.79 0.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 33 2.16 N/A 0.37 96.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FuelCell Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy Inc. 0.00% -127.7% -26.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given FuelCell Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average price target is $2.75, while its potential upside is 708.82%. On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 7.96% and its average price target is $40. The data provided earlier shows that FuelCell Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.3% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are FuelCell Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FuelCell Energy Inc. 2.64% 40% -88.18% -94.63% -97.78% -94.87% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42%

For the past year FuelCell Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FuelCell Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.