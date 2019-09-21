Comparison of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.36% for FS KKR Capital Corp. with consensus price target of $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.87% and 17.69% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.