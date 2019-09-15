Comparison of FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.85 N/A 6.17 7.99 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.52 N/A 2.85 8.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Plumas Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FS Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has FS Bancorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

FS Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Plumas Bancorp’s 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FS Bancorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.1% and 22.8%. FS Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Competitively, Plumas Bancorp has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.