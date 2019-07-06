Comparison of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Both Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.71 N/A -0.05 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.90 N/A 2.22 4.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Frontline Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Frontline Ltd. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. In other hand, Seaspan Corporation has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Frontline Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Seaspan Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Frontline Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

The consensus target price of Frontline Ltd. is $5.5, with potential downside of -31.51%. Meanwhile, Seaspan Corporation’s consensus target price is $7.63, while its potential downside is -25.12%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Seaspan Corporation is looking more favorable than Frontline Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares and 29.3% of Seaspan Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 33.8% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation has 29.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57% Seaspan Corporation -1.3% -0.9% 11.25% 6.69% 9.16% 26.31%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.