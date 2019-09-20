Comparison of FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07 Perficient Inc. 32 2.36 N/A 0.81 42.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FRONTEO Inc. and Perficient Inc. Perficient Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FRONTEO Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FRONTEO Inc. and Perficient Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5% Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

FRONTEO Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Perficient Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Perficient Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Perficient Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FRONTEO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FRONTEO Inc. and Perficient Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perficient Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Perficient Inc.’s potential upside is 4.66% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares and 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29% Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend while Perficient Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Perficient Inc. beats FRONTEO Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.