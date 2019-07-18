Comparison of FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92 Gartner Inc. 149 3.81 N/A 1.72 88.96

Table 1 highlights FRONTEO Inc. and Gartner Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gartner Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FRONTEO Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gartner Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta means FRONTEO Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Gartner Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Gartner Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FRONTEO Inc. and Gartner Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Gartner Inc.’s potential downside is -12.79% and its consensus target price is $147.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Gartner Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23% Gartner Inc. -0.74% -4.6% 7.83% 3.34% 13.18% 19.34%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. has -27.23% weaker performance while Gartner Inc. has 19.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Gartner Inc. beats FRONTEO Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.