Comparison of frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 41 3.36 N/A 1.47 31.15 Vectrus Inc. 37 0.37 N/A 3.01 13.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for frontdoor inc. and Vectrus Inc. Vectrus Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than frontdoor inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. frontdoor inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Vectrus Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for frontdoor inc. and Vectrus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

frontdoor inc. has a -13.87% downside potential and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares and 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. shares. About 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Vectrus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has weaker performance than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats Vectrus Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.