Comparison of Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

As Steel & Iron businesses, Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries Incorporated 7 0.26 N/A 0.73 8.49 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.55 N/A 2.60 15.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Worthington Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Friedman Industries Incorporated. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Friedman Industries Incorporated is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Worthington Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Friedman Industries Incorporated and Worthington Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries Incorporated 0.00% 7% 5.6% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

Friedman Industries Incorporated is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Worthington Industries Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Friedman Industries Incorporated. Its rival Worthington Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Friedman Industries Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Worthington Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Friedman Industries Incorporated and Worthington Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 49.3%. Friedman Industries Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Worthington Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Friedman Industries Incorporated -1.9% -8.85% -15.92% -17.6% -36.35% -12.34% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year Friedman Industries Incorporated had bearish trend while Worthington Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Worthington Industries Inc. beats Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It also manufactures, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications. The company offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers fabricating steel products, such as storage tanks and containers, steel buildings, construction equipment, transportation equipment, and other similar products; and tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. Friedman Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is based in Longview, Texas.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.