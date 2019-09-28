Comparison of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT)

As Food – Major Diversified businesses, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet Inc. 47 39.09 34.27M -0.15 0.00 Central Garden & Pet Company 26 2.31 51.54M 1.65 18.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Freshpet Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet Inc. 73,195,215.72% -4.5% -3.7% Central Garden & Pet Company 194,931,921.33% 10.5% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Freshpet Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Central Garden & Pet Company has a -0.13 beta which is 113.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Freshpet Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Central Garden & Pet Company’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Central Garden & Pet Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Freshpet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Freshpet Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 0 0.00

Freshpet Inc. has an average target price of $46, and a -5.31% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Freshpet Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.54% and 0%. Freshpet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.5% of Central Garden & Pet Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Freshpet Inc. 2.22% 0.67% 3.06% 26.54% 57.87% 40.39% Central Garden & Pet Company 1.91% 6.45% 11.4% -22.7% -28.84% -11.81%

For the past year Freshpet Inc. had bullish trend while Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Freshpet Inc.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.