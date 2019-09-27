Comparison of FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

This is a contrast between FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Railroads and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America Inc. 5 -0.66 12.16M -3.91 0.00 Canadian National Railway Company 92 3.03 615.53M 4.61 20.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FreightCar America Inc. and Canadian National Railway Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FreightCar America Inc. and Canadian National Railway Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America Inc. 265,091,234.11% -23.6% -15% Canadian National Railway Company 671,536,111.72% 25% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta means FreightCar America Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Canadian National Railway Company on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FreightCar America Inc. Its rival Canadian National Railway Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. FreightCar America Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Canadian National Railway Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for FreightCar America Inc. and Canadian National Railway Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian National Railway Company 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Canadian National Railway Company’s average target price is $99.8, while its potential upside is 11.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FreightCar America Inc. and Canadian National Railway Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 77.8%. Insiders owned 3.1% of FreightCar America Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Canadian National Railway Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FreightCar America Inc. -0.55% -9.88% -23.17% -23.82% -68.81% -18.24% Canadian National Railway Company 0.76% 0.08% 2.83% 13.51% 6.45% 27.66%

For the past year FreightCar America Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Canadian National Railway Company has 27.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Canadian National Railway Company beats FreightCar America Inc.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company leases freight cars; refurbishes and rebuilds railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.