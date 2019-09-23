Comparison of Fred’s Inc. (FRED) and PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) and PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) compete against each other in the Discount Variety Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fred’s Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 PriceSmart Inc. 58 0.69 N/A 2.22 27.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fred’s Inc. and PriceSmart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fred’s Inc. and PriceSmart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fred’s Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fred’s Inc. has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PriceSmart Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Fred’s Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PriceSmart Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. PriceSmart Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fred’s Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.8% of Fred’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.1% of PriceSmart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fred’s Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.2% of PriceSmart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fred’s Inc. -10.94% -41.02% -75.7% -87.16% -83.95% -82% PriceSmart Inc. -2.2% 19.96% 2.47% -2.87% -25.06% 3.21%

For the past year Fred’s Inc. has -82% weaker performance while PriceSmart Inc. has 3.21% stronger performance.

Summary

PriceSmart Inc. beats Fred’s Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 628 retail stores, including 55 express stores and 3 specialty pharmacy-only locations; 362 pharmacies; 3 specialty pharmacy facilities; and 16 franchised stores in 15 states of the southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.