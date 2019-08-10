Comparison of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Since Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.52 N/A 2.78 11.75 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.48

In table 1 we can see Franklin Resources Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Franklin Resources Inc. is presently more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Resources Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.75 is Franklin Resources Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.