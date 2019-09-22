Comparison of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.53 N/A 2.78 11.75 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.74 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 15.88% at a $34 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.