Comparison of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Since Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.00 N/A 2.78 12.01 KKR & Co. Inc. 23 3.87 N/A 2.95 8.21

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KKR & Co. Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Franklin Resources Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, KKR & Co. Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 3 2 0 2.40 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s downside potential is -10.00% at a $31.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of KKR & Co. Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 30.41% upside. The data provided earlier shows that KKR & Co. Inc. appears more favorable than Franklin Resources Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 77.6% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than KKR & Co. Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors KKR & Co. Inc. beats Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.