Comparison of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.96 N/A 2.78 12.01 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s downside potential is -8.29% at a $31.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.