Comparison of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

As Asset Management companies, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.82
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.59
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, which is potential 9.22% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
