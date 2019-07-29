Comparison of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

As Asset Management companies, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.82 N/A -0.31 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.59 N/A 0.86 19.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, which is potential 9.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.