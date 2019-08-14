Comparison of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.57 N/A -0.31 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.32 N/A 0.81 15.60

Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.