Comparison of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.57
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.32
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.