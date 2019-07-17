Comparison of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.79
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.37
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
Analyst Ratings
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Apollo Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential downside is -14.48%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
