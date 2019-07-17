Comparison of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.79 N/A -0.31 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.37 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Apollo Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Apollo Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential downside is -14.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.