Comparison of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

This is a contrast between Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 7 0.08 N/A -16.28 0.00 Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Destination XL Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Destination XL Group Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Destination XL Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Destination XL Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Destination XL Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 74.9%. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89%

For the past year Francesca’s Holdings Corporation was more bearish than Destination XL Group Inc.

Summary

Destination XL Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.