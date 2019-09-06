Comparison of Fox Corporation (FOX) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 36 1.80 N/A 2.60 14.32 IMAX Corporation 22 3.56 N/A 0.36 60.64

Table 1 highlights Fox Corporation and IMAX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IMAX Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fox Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fox Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fox Corporation and IMAX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Fox Corporation shares and 84% of IMAX Corporation shares. About 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, IMAX Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69%

For the past year Fox Corporation has -5.1% weaker performance while IMAX Corporation has 16.69% stronger performance.

Summary

IMAX Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fox Corporation.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.