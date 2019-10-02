Comparison of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO)

Since Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 14.09M -0.01 0.00 Career Education Corporation 20 0.85 65.30M 0.88 21.52

Demonstrates Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and Career Education Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and Career Education Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 695,013,071.57% -0.1% -0.1% Career Education Corporation 331,135,902.64% 17.9% 12.9%

Liquidity

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Career Education Corporation are 3 and 3 respectively.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Career Education Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Career Education Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67% Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02%

For the past year Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has -27.67% weaker performance while Career Education Corporation has 66.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Career Education Corporation beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.