Comparison of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Both Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 12.54 N/A 1.28 21.13 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 9 2.09 N/A 0.33 32.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.6% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has a 2.63 beta which is 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares and 55.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. shares. 0.8% are Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. was less bullish than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. beats Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.