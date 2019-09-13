Comparison of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 12.65 N/A 1.28 21.13 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 11 0.72 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.6% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 37.13% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares and 77.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.67% -4.5% -31.27% -15.94% -19.01% 2.13%

For the past year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. was more bullish than Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).