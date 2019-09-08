Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.14 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 45.60% and its average target price is $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 89% respectively. Comparatively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.