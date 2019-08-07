Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|5.56
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 73.1% respectively. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|1.9%
|-4.09%
|13.27%
|5.52%
|0%
|24.94%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.
Summary
Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.