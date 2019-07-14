Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

We will be comparing the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.