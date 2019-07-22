Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.10 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.65 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forward Pharma A/S and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -7.09% and its average target price is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 57.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.