Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|21.57M
|-2.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|KemPharm Inc.
|2,465,988,338.86%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 61.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.