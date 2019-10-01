Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% KemPharm Inc. 2,465,988,338.86% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Forward Pharma A/S and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 61.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.