Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 165.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 78.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.