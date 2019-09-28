Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 411,104,047.47% -2.4% -2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,945,703.89% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, G1 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.2 Current Ratio and a 30.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 32.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.