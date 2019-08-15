Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.86 N/A -1.91 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 143.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.