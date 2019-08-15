Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|6.86
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Risk & Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 143.64%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
