Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.