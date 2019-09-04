Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
