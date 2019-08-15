Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 449.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Forward Pharma A/S on 4 of the 7 factors.