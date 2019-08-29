Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.44 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forward Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Forward Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $56, with potential upside of 26.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 93.6%. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.