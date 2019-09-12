Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -87.11 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forum Merger II Corporation and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forum Merger II Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Ranpak Holdings Corp. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forum Merger II Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Competitively, 3% are Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.