Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forum Merger II Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forum Merger II Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 49.84%. Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.