Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 18.80M 0.30 33.97

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 188,376,753.51% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was less bullish than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.