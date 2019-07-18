Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
