Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.