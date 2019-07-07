Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 436.96

In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 44.57% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.