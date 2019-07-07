Comparison of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|436.96
In table 1 we can see Forum Merger II Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.53% and 44.57% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.5%
|0.7%
|3.08%
|0%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
