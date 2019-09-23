Comparison of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

We are contrasting Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -3.75 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TETRA Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TETRA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is $4.33, with potential upside of 147.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 80.5% respectively. About 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

TETRA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.